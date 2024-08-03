  • Newsletter
August 2024 Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 453 cruises

Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Alaska Southbound Glacier

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau •

Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Alaska Northbound Glacier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait

+2 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Nights
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai •

Honolulu

2,334 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait

+2 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord

+1 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada & New England - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Portland •

Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • New York

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Explorer

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Puget Sound • Juneau •

Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan

+2 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Djupivogur • Akureyri •

Isafjordur • Qaqortoq • Paamiut • Nuuk

+1 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord

+7 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Japan Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Osaka •

Hiroshima • Pusan • Hakodate • Aormori

+1 more

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Saint-Pierre •

St. John's • Nuuk • Paamiut • Qaqortoq

+3 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

155 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,201 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

