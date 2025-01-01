April 2026 Singles Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Curacao & Bonaire Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Apr 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,224
Apr 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Apr 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+1 more

580
Apr 7, 2026
Holland America Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,525
Apr 4, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,727
Apr 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Boston

Port: Boston • King's Wharf • Boston

3,965
Apr 14, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraCatalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,979
Royal Caribbean International

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Tenerife • Barcelona • Cannes • Rome

1,933
Apr 9, 2026
MSC Cruises

