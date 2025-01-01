April 2026 Senior Cruises

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam Cabins
Eurodam
Eurodam Dining
Eurodam
Eurodam Activity/Entertainment
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Apr 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Cabins
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Dining
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin Activity/Entertainment
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Apr 25, 2026
7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,810
Princess Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Curacao & Bonaire Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Apr 18, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,224
Apr 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Apr 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Nanaimo • Victoria • Seattle

851
Apr 19, 2026
Holland America Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Puget Sound • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Sitka • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,226
Apr 25, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia+2 more

317
Apr 8, 2026

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

