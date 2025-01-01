April 2026 River Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 452 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Apr 18, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Viking Tor
Viking Tor
CC Viking Tor Terrace Dining
Viking Tor
CC Viking Tor Explorers Lounge
Viking Tor
Viking Tor TA Listings Page Image
Viking Tor

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

186
Viking River Cruises
Viking Vili
Viking Vili
Vili
Viking Vili
C C Longship Budapest Horiz1 Longships
Viking Vili
CC Viking Vili Veranda Suite
Viking Vili
Viking Vili TA Listings Page Image.
Viking Vili

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
Apr 10, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

151
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Melk • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Heidelberg • Nuremberg • Bamberg+8 more

42
Apr 23, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRomantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

174
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

218
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21
Avalon Waterways

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

164
Apr 22, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

205
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

62
Apr 29, 2026
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Main Explorer

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Marktheidenfeld • Wachau • Frankfurt+4 more

132
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Darrow • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville+1 more

42
Viking River Cruises

Related Cruises

April 2026 Luxury Cruises

April 2026 Luxury Cruises

April 2026 Family Cruises

April 2026 Family Cruises

April 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2026 Romantic Cruises

April 2026 Romantic Cruises

April 2026 Singles Cruises

April 2026 Singles Cruises

April 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

April 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

April 2026 Senior Cruises

April 2026 Senior Cruises

April 2026 Fitness Cruises

April 2026 Fitness Cruises

April 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

April 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.