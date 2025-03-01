Find Windstar Wind Star April 2026 Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanEnchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast

Port: Rome • Ponza • Sorrento • Positano • Taormina • Gythion • Monemvasia, Greece • Pireaus

118
Apr 24, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star Cabins
Wind Star
Wind Star Activity/Entertainment
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Island Mosaic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Calvi • Bastia • Elba • Rome

118
Apr 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star Cabins
Wind Star
Wind Star Activity/Entertainment
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Apr 29, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star Cabins
Wind Star
Wind Star Activity/Entertainment
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Romance Of The West Med

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Tarragona+7 more

118
Apr 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanTreasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Tarragona+1 more

118
Apr 7, 2026
Windstar Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterrane...

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Calvi • Bastia • Elba • Rome • Ponza • Sorrento+5 more

118
Apr 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises

