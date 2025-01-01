Find Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas April 2026 Cruises

Spectrum of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Asia8 Nt Jeju, Maizuru, Niigata & Hakodate

Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Maizuro • Niigata • Hakodate • Shanghai

62
Apr 18, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  AsiaOkinawa Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai

62
Royal Caribbean International
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  AsiaFukuoka & Kumamoto Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Fukuoka • Kumamoto • Shanghai

62
Apr 26, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  AsiaNagasaki Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Shanghai

62
Apr 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

4 Nights  AsiaKagoshima Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kagoshima • Shanghai

62
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

