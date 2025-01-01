Find Seabourn Pursuit April 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 7 cruises

Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+1 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

27 Nights

27 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+9 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

37 Nights

37 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+19 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

19 Nights

19 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Toau+2 more

16
Apr 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Toau+10 more

16
Apr 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

46 Nights

46 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Toau+18 more

16
Apr 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

56 Nights

56 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Chile • Easter Island • Ducie Island • Pitcairn Island • Tahiti • Toau+28 more

16
Apr 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

February 2025 Seabourn Cruises

February 2025 Seabourn Cruises

March 2025 Seabourn Cruises

March 2025 Seabourn Cruises

April 2025 Seabourn Cruises

April 2025 Seabourn Cruises

May 2025 Seabourn Cruises

May 2025 Seabourn Cruises

June 2025 Seabourn Cruises

June 2025 Seabourn Cruises

July 2025 Seabourn Cruises

July 2025 Seabourn Cruises

August 2025 Seabourn Cruises

August 2025 Seabourn Cruises

September 2025 Seabourn Cruises

September 2025 Seabourn Cruises

October 2025 Seabourn Cruises

October 2025 Seabourn Cruises

November 2025 Seabourn Cruises

November 2025 Seabourn Cruises

December 2025 Seabourn Cruises

December 2025 Seabourn Cruises

January 2026 Seabourn Cruises

January 2026 Seabourn Cruises

February 2026 Seabourn Cruises

February 2026 Seabourn Cruises

March 2026 Seabourn Cruises

March 2026 Seabourn Cruises

April 2026 Seabourn Cruises

April 2026 Seabourn Cruises

May 2026 Seabourn Cruises

May 2026 Seabourn Cruises

June 2026 Seabourn Cruises

June 2026 Seabourn Cruises

July 2026 Seabourn Cruises

July 2026 Seabourn Cruises

August 2026 Seabourn Cruises

August 2026 Seabourn Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.