Brilliant Lady
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/Pacific - Brilliant Lady - La Mermaiden

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Ensenada • Los Angeles

Apr 7, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  North America/Pacific - Hollywood Sunsets & Mexican Horizons

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

Apr 26, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

6 Nights

6 Nights  North America/Pacific - California Dreamin'

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Los Angeles

Apr 12, 2026
Virgin Voyages
