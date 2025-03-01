April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

1 Nights

1 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle

1,226
Apr 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

22 Nights

22 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon+2 more

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line
