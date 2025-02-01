April 2026 Cruises from Tokyo

We found you 22 cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Seoul • Shanghai • East China Sea+3 more

282
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Miyako Island • Aormori • Hakodate • Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay+6 more

1,041
Apr 16, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
31 Nights

31 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Miyako Island • Aormori • Hakodate • Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay+12 more

1,041
Apr 16, 2026
Princess Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaTokyo To Incheon

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Moji • Yeosu • Charlottetown • Seoul

27
Apr 18, 2026
Crystal
21 Nights

21 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Maizuro • Kanazawa • Sakata • Hakodate+9 more

941
Apr 8, 2026
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sakaiminato • Maizuro • Kanazawa • Sakata • Hakodate+3 more

941
Apr 8, 2026
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Tokyo

941
Apr 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Otaru • Aormori • Hokkaido • Tokyo • Taipei • Hualien+3 more

941
Apr 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Sendai • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Glacier Bay • Sitka+4 more

163
Apr 24, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Otaru • Aormori • Hokkaido • Tokyo

941
Apr 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Kodiak • Sitka • Ketchikan • Seattle • San Diego

605
Apr 14, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate+1 more

41
Apr 6, 2026
Silversea

15 Nights

15 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Miyako Island • Aormori • Hakodate • Kodiak • Valdez • Seward

41
Apr 30, 2026
Silversea

19 Nights

19 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Tokyo • Toba • Osaka • Hiroshima+5 more

941
Apr 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Tokushima • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Beppu • Pusan • Nagasaki+2 more

454
Apr 3, 2026
Oceania Cruises

