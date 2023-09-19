April 2026 Cruises from Tampa

We found you 16 cruises

Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Cabins
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Chops Grille on Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,980
Royal Caribbean International
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Cabins
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Chops Grille on Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,980
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Cabins
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Dining
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,854
Apr 11, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,869
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • Great Stirrup Cay • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Lisbon

3,081
Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

1,854
Apr 4, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas - Short

Port: Tampa • Great Stirrup Cay • Tampa

2,640
Apr 9, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • Key West • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Lisbon

2,640
Apr 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,869
Apr 5, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • Seattle

1,366
Apr 11, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

1,012
Apr 4, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Belize City • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,514
Apr 4, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,514
Apr 12, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,514
Apr 18, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,980
Apr 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Florida

April 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.