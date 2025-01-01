April 2026 Cruises from Sydney

Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,266
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Dravuni Island • Savusavu+2 more

2,131
Apr 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess

26 Nights

26 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge

8 Nights

8 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Wine Cruise

Port: Sydney • Eden • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Melbourne • Sydney

780
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Sydney

2,903
Apr 3, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

30 Nights

30 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Victoria+1 more

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  Australia & New ZealandShort Getaway Cruise

Port: Sydney

2,903
Apr 11, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  TranspacificFiji Transpacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Honolulu

2,266
Apr 9, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Townsville • Cairns • Darwin • Kupang • Komodo Island • Bali+2 more

139
Apr 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  TranspacificTahitian Treasures Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu

780
Apr 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Arthur • Hobart • Melbourne • Sydney

2,266
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

