April 2026 Cruises from Singapore

9 cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Maldives • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Port Louis

2,194
Apr 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSingapore To Tokyo Cruise

Port: Singapore • Phu My • Hong Kong • Taipei • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Kobe • Shimizu • Tokyo

776
Apr 17, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
16 Nights

16 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

139
Apr 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Indian OceanIndian Ocean Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Sabang • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles

88
Apr 8, 2026
Azamara
36 Nights

36 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kochi • Kobe+11 more

827
Apr 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaSingapore To Mumbai

Port: Singapore • Kelang • George Town, Penang • Phuket • Port Blair • Hambantota • Colombo+3 more

30
Apr 11, 2026
Crystal
16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kochi • Kobe+1 more

827
Apr 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+12 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

53 Nights

53 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+31 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
