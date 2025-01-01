April 2026 Cruises from San Juan

We found you 12 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Cabins
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Dining
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Aqua Park (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • San Juan

4,487
Apr 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Cabins
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Dining
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Croix • San Juan

1,254
Apr 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Cabins
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Dining
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Aqua Park (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - San Juan

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • San Juan

4,487
Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Cabins
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Dining
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

1,584
Apr 19, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Dominica • Barbados • San Juan

1,668
Royal Caribbean International

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+1 more

1,634
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

27 Nights

27 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+9 more

1,634
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • Madeira • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

4,487
Apr 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Lucia • San Juan

1,584
Apr 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan

1,584
Apr 12, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

23 Nights

23 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Delights To Iberian...

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts • Puerto Plata • Key West • Miami • King's Wharf • Horta+4 more

14
Apr 2, 2026
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To Miami

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts • Puerto Plata • Key West • Miami

14
Apr 2, 2026
Explora Journeys

Related Cruises

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Florida

April 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.