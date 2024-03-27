April 2026 Cruises from San Diego

We found you 16 cruises

Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

580
Apr 18, 2026
Holland America Line
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

1,228
Apr 20, 2026
Holland America Line
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+1 more

580
Apr 7, 2026
Holland America Line
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalRepo - Pacific Coastal

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Vancouver

2,096
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

999
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver • Kona+6 more

999
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Apr 13, 2026
Disney Cruise Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Disney Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Apr 24, 2026
Disney Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

2,096
Apr 4, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraBaja Mexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

587
Disney Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego • Catalina Island+1 more

580
Apr 25, 2026
Holland America Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Vancouver

915
Apr 27, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

580
Apr 25, 2026
Holland America Line
18 Nights

18 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan+4 more

580
Apr 18, 2026
Holland America Line

