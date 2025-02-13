April 2026 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Star Breeze

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticOcean Crossings

Port: Puntarenas • Tahiti

132
Feb 2, 2025
Windstar Cruises
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllPuerto Caldera To Los Angeles

Port: Puntarenas • Huatulco • Manzanillo • Seychelles • Cabo San Lucas • Isla Natividad • Los Angeles

30
Dec 30, 2025
Crystal
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCosta Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

137
Mar 2, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCosta Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

111
Dec 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Curu Wildlife Refuge • Rio Esquinas • Cebaco • Playa Muerto+6 more

11
Mar 15, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Playa Muerto • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • San Blas Islands+1 more

11
Feb 26, 2026
Ponant

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllPuerto Caldera To San Diego

Port: Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Acajutla • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo • Manzanillo+2 more

30
Dec 12, 2026
Crystal

10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Curu Wildlife Refuge • Rio Esquinas • Cebaco • Playa Muerto+6 more

4
Ponant

18 Nights

18 Nights  Caribbean - EasternStar Collector: Latin America Explorer Via The Pan...

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon+6 more

137
Dec 20, 2025
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Golfito • Playa Muerto • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • San Blas Islands+1 more

10
Ponant

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - EasternMonteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

137
Dec 16, 2025
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - EasternMonteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...

Port: Puntarenas • Costa Rica • Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa+2 more

118
Windstar Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - EasternMonteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...

Port: Puntarenas • Costa Rica • Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa+2 more

137
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCosta Rica Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Golfito • Coiba National Park • Isla Parida+2 more

43
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCosta Rica Cruise

Port: Puntarenas • Tortuga Island • Quepos • Golfito • Isla Parida • Isla de Iguana • Isla San Jose+1 more

43

