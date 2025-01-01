April 2026 Cruises from Port Canaveral

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Apr 11, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore atrium
MSC Seashore
Pirate Aquapark on MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore Jungle Pool
MSC Seashore

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Food Republic on Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Joy
The Dark Ride in the Galaxy Pavilion (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

559
Apr 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Screenshot 2024 07 15 at 12.26.17  P M
Utopia of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

39
Royal Caribbean International
3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

39
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  Transatlantic14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • Ponta Delgada • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,065
Apr 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  Transatlantic13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Southampton

251
Apr 25, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - Western6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Apr 11, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Roatan • Cozumel • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

217
Apr 4, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Apr 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,065
Apr 13, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line

