April 2026 Cruises from Le Havre

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen

2,204
Apr 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
1 Nights

1 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Southampton

297
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

59
Apr 28, 2026
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllImpressions Of The Seine & Paris

Port: Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Mantes-la-Jolie • Paris

40
Apr 4, 2026
AmaWaterways
