April 2026 Cruises from Paris

We found you 36 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi
Viking Idi
CC Viking Idi Terrace Dining
Viking Idi
TA Viking Idi Bar and Lounge
Viking Idi
TA Viking Idi Veranda Suite
Viking Idi

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

210
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Alsvin
Viking Alsvin
CC Viking Alsvin Dining
Viking Alsvin
TA Viking Alsvin Bar and Lounge
Viking Alsvin
TA Viking Alsvin Veranda Suite
Viking Alsvin
CC Viking Alsvin Bar and Lounge
Viking Alsvin

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllCities Of Light

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Wachau+3 more

185
Viking River Cruises
Viking Longships (Credit: Viking)
Viking Herja
CC Viking Herja Kadlin Restaurant
Viking Herja
TA Viking Herja Library
Viking Herja
TA Viking Herja Veranda Suite
Viking Herja

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

76
Viking River Cruises
Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II
7 Nights

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis To Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris

116
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Vernon • Rouen • Caudebec • Rouen • Versailles • Paris

24
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nig...

Port: Paris • Beaune • Dijon • Paris • Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Nice+1 more

78
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllParis To The Swiss Alps

Port: Paris • Reims • Trier • Bernkastel • Cochem • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Mainz • Speyer+3 more

120
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

41
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

50
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Normandy

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Le Havre • Rouen • Vernon • Paris

60
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of Normandy & The Seine

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

81
Apr 6, 2026
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllParis & The Heart Of Normandy

Port: Paris • La Roche-Guyon • Vernon • Normandy • Rouen • Normandy • Les Andelys • Paris

46
Viking River Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllParis & Splendours Of Europe

Port: Paris • Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg+6 more

187
Apr 29, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand France For Wine Lovers

Port: Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • Beaune • Dijon+5 more

116
Apr 14, 2026
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Win...

Port: Paris • Beaune • Dijon • Paris • Tournus • Lyon • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles

78
Avalon Waterways

