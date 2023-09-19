April 2026 Cruises from New York

We found you 12 cruises

Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau+1 more

895
Apr 12, 2026
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

895
Apr 5, 2026
MSC Cruises
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,727
Apr 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Bayonne

1,727
Apr 28, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

2,636
Apr 9, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

3,965
Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

398
Virgin Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern9 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Labadee • Bayonne

3,787
Apr 29, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificBermuda Beauty To East Coast Elegance

Port: New York • King's Wharf • Salt Cay • Charleston • New York

398
Apr 16, 2026
Virgin Voyages

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanadian Discovery

Port: New York • Charleston • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Costa Brava • Havre St. Pierre • Tadoussac+3 more

202
Apr 14, 2026
Viking Expeditions

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanadian Discovery

Port: New York • Charleston • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Costa Brava • Havre St. Pierre • Tadoussac+3 more

83
Apr 5, 2026
Viking Expeditions

