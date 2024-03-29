April 2026 Cruises from New Orleans

Norwegian Escape

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,103
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mississippi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Darrow • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville+1 more

43
Viking River Cruises
Carnival Liberty

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,602
Apr 12, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Valor

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line
5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,543
Apr 18, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,602
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,103
Norwegian Cruise Line

