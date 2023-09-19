April 2026 Cruises from Miami

MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Balcony Cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Dining
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Activity/Entertainment
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Tenerife • Barcelona • Cannes • Rome

1,933
Apr 9, 2026
MSC Cruises
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Balcony Cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Dining
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Activity/Entertainment
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Tenerife • Barcelona • Cannes

1,933
Apr 9, 2026
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Local Bar & Grill on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Kinky Boots Performance on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
nclencore Haven ( Photo by Aaron Saunders)
Norwegian Encore
The Cavern Club on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Acapulco+6 more

480
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Cabins
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Dining
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

18 Nights

18 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego+2 more

517
Apr 23, 2026
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

67
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Juan Sunrises & Dominican Dreams

Port: Miami • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Miami

454
Apr 18, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic To Spain & Morocco

Port: Miami • Las Palmas • Casablanca • Valencia • Barcelona

1,313
Apr 26, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Thomas • Miami

1,728
Apr 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Labadee • Miami

420
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Nassau • Miami

420
Apr 12, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel • Miami

2,427
Apr 13, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

