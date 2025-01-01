April 2026 Cruises from London

We found you 25 cruises

Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Cabins
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Dining
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Activity/Entertainment
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Lisbon • Southampton

600
Apr 11, 2026
Cunard Line
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess
Sabatini's on Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Balcony Cabin Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Wakeview Pool on Sky Princess
Sky Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Southampton • Valencia • Barcelona • Toulon • Florence • Rome • Sardinia • Southampton

351
Apr 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Apr 30, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Cabins
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Dining
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria Activity/Entertainment
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria

31 Nights

31 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+15 more

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line
12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Vigo • Southampton

297
Apr 20, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cobh • Liverpool • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon+3 more

750
Apr 28, 2026
Princess Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover

309
Apr 17, 2026
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Lerwick • Stornoway • Belfast+6 more

309
Apr 30, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Porto • La Coruna • Gijon • Pauillac • Southampton

600
Apr 4, 2026
Cunard Line

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg

97
Apr 30, 2026
Cunard Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lisbon • Dover+12 more

309
Apr 17, 2026
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Lisbon • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+4 more

600
Apr 24, 2026
Cunard Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Kiel

59
Apr 29, 2026
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • New York • Southampton

1,402
Apr 30, 2026
Cunard Line

