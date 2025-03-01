April 2026 Cruises from Lisbon

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

265
Apr 18, 2026
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,081
Apr 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

67
Viking River Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

372
Apr 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Scenic River

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

80
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon & Secrets Of The Douro

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

28
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Scenic River

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Tangier • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante • Ibiza+2 more

429
Apr 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Malaga • Melilla • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

746
Apr 14, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  MediterraneanNext Stop Madrid: Spanish Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Tarragona+3 more

111
Apr 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllLisbon To Nice & Discover The Rivers Of France & P...

Port: Lisbon • Obidos • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto+7 more

132
Apr 15, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

