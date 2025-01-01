April 2026 Cruises from Las Palmas

We found you 10 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Puerto del Rosario • La Palma • Las Palmas

640
Apr 3, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

10 Nights

10 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • La Gomera • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Lagos+2 more

114
Apr 28, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

6 Nights

6 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona

172
Apr 10, 2026
Costa Cruises
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille

172
Apr 10, 2026
Costa Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Lanzarote • La Gomera • Tenerife • Madeira • Tangier • Malaga

11
Apr 20, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Fuerteventura • Los Cristianos • Santa Cruz De La Palma+3 more

4
Apr 2, 2026
Ponant

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanLas Palmas To Lisbon

Port: Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Safi • Casablanca • Tangier • Cádiz • Portimao+1 more

7
Apr 18, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome

172
Apr 10, 2026
Costa Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • La Gomera • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Lagos+2 more

4
Apr 9, 2026
Ponant

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Las Palmas • Tenerife • Madeira • Casablanca • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

172
Apr 10, 2026
Costa Cruises

