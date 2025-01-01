April 2026 Cruises from Hanoi

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang+8 more

4
Avalon Waterways
18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Ho Chi Minh City • Cu Chi Tunnels • Ho Chi Minh City • Vinh Long • Mekong+7 more

4
Apr 10, 2026
Avalon Waterways
viking tonle rendering exterior 2
Viking Tonle

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaMagnificent Mekong

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Mekong River • Binzhou • Sa Dec • Cai Be+1 more

Apr 3, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Siem Reap • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang+7 more

4
Avalon Waterways
15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaFascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Port: Hanoi • Ho Chi Minh City • Cu Chi Tunnels • Ho Chi Minh City • Vinh Long • Mekong+5 more

4
Apr 10, 2026
Avalon Waterways

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Port: Hanoi • Halong Bay • Hanoi • Cho Gao • Vietnam • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia+3 more

Apr 14, 2026
CroisiEurope

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaFrom The Mekong Delta To The Temples Of Angkor & H...

Port: Hanoi • Halong Bay • Hanoi • Cho Gao • Vietnam • Chao Gao • Sa Dec • Chau Doc • Cambodia+3 more

Apr 9, 2026
CroisiEurope

