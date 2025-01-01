April 2026 Cruises from Genoa

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Florence • Rome • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

401
MSC Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • St. Maarten • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve+1 more

517
Apr 7, 2026
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

81
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

81
MSC Cruises
34 Nights

34 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • St. Maarten • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve+9 more

517
Apr 7, 2026
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Izmir • Istanbul • Pireaus • Tunis • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

172
Apr 18, 2026
Costa Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Valencia • Marseille • Genoa

200
Apr 28, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Palermo • Rome • Genoa

46
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Genoa

40
Costa Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Palermo • Rome+1 more

46
Apr 4, 2026
Costa Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Cádiz • Casablanca • Tangier • Barcelona • Genoa

106
Apr 13, 2026
Costa Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Gibraltar • Lisbon • Cádiz • Alicante • Barcelona • Genoa

106
3 Nights

3 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

117
4 Nights

4 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Genoa • Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

117
Costa Cruises

