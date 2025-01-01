April 2026 Cruises from Barcelona

Powered by AI

We found you 54 cruises

Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cruising • Taormina • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Cairo+7 more

35
Apr 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanItaly, France & Spain Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Villefranche • La Spezia • Taormina • Naples • Rome

149
Apr 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanBest Of Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Porto • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,355
Apr 16, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

474
Apr 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Chania • Rhodes • Kusadasi+1 more

1,120
Apr 22, 2026
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Salerno • Taormina • Corfu • Kotor • Split+1 more

137
Apr 29, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone+3 more

1,607
Apr 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Portofino • La Spezia • Corsica • Olbia • Naples • Rome

860
Apr 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanGreek Isles & Turkey

Port: Barcelona • Malta • Pireaus • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Katakolon • Rome

2,355
Apr 25, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa • Rome • Taormina • Malta • Barcelona

81
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Motril • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Portimao • Lisbon

3,081
Apr 26, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Chania • Rhodes • Kusadasi+10 more

1,120
Apr 22, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Rome

122
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Of Golden Coastlines & Ancient Wonders

Port: Barcelona • Monaco • Portofino • Rome • Sorrento • Monemvasia, Greece • Santorini+1 more

13
Apr 25, 2026
Explora Journeys

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllJourneys - 13-day Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Gibraltar • Celebration Key • Port Canaveral

1,876
Apr 11, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

Related Cruises

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

April 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
April 2026 Cruises from Florida

April 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.