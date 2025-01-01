April 2026 Cruises from Piraeus

Explora I

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanA Journey Through The Marvels Of The Mediterranean...

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Agios Nikolaos • Taormina • Malta • Tunis • Minorca • Barcelona

63
Apr 24, 2026
Explora Journeys
Celebrity Infinity

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece & Turkey Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
Apr 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
MSC Sinfonia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Pireaus

712
MSC Cruises
Sun Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona

122
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kefalonia • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Bari • Corfu • Katakolon • Pireaus

38
Celestyal Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreece, Turkey & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Rhodes • Limassol • Kusadasi • Santorini • Mykonos+1 more

1,692
Apr 10, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa+2 more

122
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Gythion • Katakolon • Souda Bay • Santorini • Bodrum • Pireaus

279
Apr 11, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

115
Apr 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanAncient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Pireaus • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

115
Apr 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,081
Apr 18, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

474
Apr 29, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  GreeceAegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal

Port: Pireaus • Corinth • Delphi • Santorini • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Myrina • Istanbul

129
Apr 24, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  GreeceDelphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

Port: Pireaus • Delphi • Pireaus • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos • Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece+2 more

118
Apr 29, 2026
Windstar Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa+7 more

122
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

