What I liked most about the Star Breeze is the size of the ship - no long lines, easy to get to where you need to be, crew always helpful and bending over backwards to make sure you are happy.Best cruise ship I have been on.

We signed up for this cruise as a 30-day trip covering all of Japan and then crossing the Pacific to Alaska and ending in Vancouver, so we were surprised to find that a majority of those who boarded with us on April 1 disembarked on April 13 and were replaced by several hundred new people.Another problem with all of the shore excursions on the whole trip was that we were never offered the use of an earpiece so that we could hear the guides clearly.

I took the risk of doing the cruise with MSC on the weekend of April 12 to April 15, 2024 and I was a little skeptical that I would have a good time;...They make you feel very good.

