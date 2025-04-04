April 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

April 2025 Cruises from Shanghai

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Kumamoto & Fukuoka Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Kagoshima Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Okinawa Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Jeju & Fukuoka Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

April 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

April 2025 Cruises from Barcelona

2,603 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Budapest

April 2025 Cruises from Budapest

529 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Buenos Aires

April 2025 Cruises from Buenos Aires

304 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Cairo

April 2025 Cruises from Cairo

47 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Callao

April 2025 Cruises from Callao

110 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Dubai

April 2025 Cruises from Dubai

262 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Durban

April 2025 Cruises from Durban

99 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

April 2025 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

April 2025 Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

April 2025 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

202 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Istanbul

April 2025 Cruises from Istanbul

434 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Las Palmas

April 2025 Cruises from Las Palmas

252 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Miami

April 2025 Cruises from Miami

2,809 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Monaco

April 2025 Cruises from Monaco

548 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Naples

April 2025 Cruises from Naples

1,587 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Nice

April 2025 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Le Havre

April 2025 Cruises from Le Havre

384 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Rotterdam

April 2025 Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from San Juan

April 2025 Cruises from San Juan

4,396 Reviews
April 2025 Cruises from Tromso

April 2025 Cruises from Tromso

116 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.