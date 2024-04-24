6-9 Day Cruises

6-9 Day Cruises

We found you 4,824 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Night
6 Nt Coastal Vancouver To Los Angeles

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

9 Night
Hawaii Cruise

765 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,239 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Niagara & The Great Lakes

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
6-9 Day Cruise Reviews

Our new favorite cruise line

We recently sailed on one of Atlas Ocean Voyages ships, the World Traveller™ (yes, Atlas spells "Traveller" with two "L's"), cruising from Barcelona to Nice.One feature of Atlas is that most drinks and the crew gratuities are included in the cruise fare.Read More
User Avatar
mikekauffman

Too loud to really enjoy the cruise

Cabin The cabin was nice as such, however, we felt there wasn't enough space to store three people's clothes.For a ship of its size however, we felt there was just no space.Read More
User Avatar
DEMark24

Windstar is no longer five star

When we first began taking cruises with Windstar, it was five star – the people, the food, the service, the beverages, etc.It is no longer five-star quality.Read More
User Avatar
cjtravels1

Beware

Alaska is a beautiful place to cruise to and that is what my family and I came for, but there are just some huge problem areas when it comes to the NCL Encore and our experience.On board activities cost you money, everything just costs extra money when you've already spent so much getting here.Read More
User Avatar
Aman1210

Related Cruises

7 Day Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

7 Day Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

7 Day Cruises to Asia

7 Day Cruises to Asia

7 Day Cruises to the Bahamas

7 Day Cruises to the Bahamas

7 Day Cruises to Hawaii

7 Day Cruises to Hawaii

7 Day Cruises to South America

7 Day Cruises to South America

7 Day Cruises to Canada & New England

7 Day Cruises to Canada & New England

7 Day Cruises to Italy

7 Day Cruises to Italy

7 Day Cruises to Spain

7 Day Cruises to Spain

7 Day Cruises to Greece

7 Day Cruises to Greece

7 Day Cruises to China

7 Day Cruises to China

7 Day Cruises to Belgium

7 Day Cruises to Belgium

7 Day Cruises to Czech Republic

7 Day Cruises to Czech Republic

7 Day Cruises to Dominican Republic

7 Day Cruises to Dominican Republic

7 Day Cruises to Egypt

7 Day Cruises to Egypt

7 Day Cruises to Germany

7 Day Cruises to Germany

7 Day Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

7 Day Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

7 Day Cruises to Sweden

7 Day Cruises to Sweden

7 Day Cruises to Rhine River

7 Day Cruises to Rhine River

7 Day Cruises to Thames River

7 Day Cruises to Thames River

7 Day Cruises to Seine River

7 Day Cruises to Seine River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.