Also, the massages for my daughter and I on the private island was fantastic.The private island is beautiful and the staff is top notch.

I can tell you that while walking though any area of the ship at peek times it was always noisy - the Open Atrium adds to that noise level.If you are a table for two be prepared to sit on top of the other table for two next to you all lined in a row or next to a party of 8-10 while seated in the middle of the room or near a service area with banging dishware and screaming children.

I felt the furniture in the deck 13 buffet area and the outdoor deck chairs need update.Our 9th deck cabin (including the bathroom) and its furniture needed an update.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024 .