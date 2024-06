We found that we enjoyed the wide selection of food choices in the World Cafe, including a seafood bar, sushi and gelato.The gym was clean and well-equipped for workouts and we never found it crowded.

The activities staff did a very good job, as evidenced by the great participation at all the planned events.Great cabin, great location, near showroom and just below the spa and serenity (adults) deck.

We are 12 days into the British Isles cruise and naming ceremony.The whole British Isles experience has been excellent, in particular, the naming ceremony,concert and fireworks at Liverpool was the highlight of the cruise.

Harassing older people with walking frames, pressing every button on the elevator, swearing and running up and down corridors at all hours at night.I heard so many people complaining at guest services about them but if the parents were contacted they didn’t care as this went on every single day.

