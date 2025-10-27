Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Around the World Cruise Deals

Around the World Cruise Deals

We found you 128 cruises

41 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Boston • Newport • Hamilton • St. George • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

54 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +29 more

831 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Cabins
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Dining
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam Activity/Entertainment
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +7 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

10 Nt Fort Lauderdale To Cape Liberty

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Bayonne

2,113 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Corner Brook • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Klawock • Prince Rupert • Outside Passage +10 more

445 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

55 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Easter Island +14 more

1,035 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: New York • Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Lima • Pisco • Easter Island • Adamstown +4 more

2,249 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +14 more

410 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Suva • Fiji • Uoleva Island • Tonga • Aitutaki • Palmerston • Bora Bora • Tahiti

63 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

35 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota +17 more

410 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Omoa • Fatu Hiva • Marquesas • Atuona • Adamstown +4 more

63 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena +10 more

Apr 14, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap World Cruise Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to World Cruise. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for World Cruise cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute World Cruise cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular World Cruise cruises often sail to Dubrovnik, Brugge (Bruges), Hilo, Buenos Aires and Crete during their cruise itinerary. World Cruise cruises could leave from Piraeus, Auckland, Rome, Tahiti and Tokyo. Most commonly, World Cruise cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.