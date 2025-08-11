Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find SH Diana Cruises to Around the World

We found you 22 cruises

11 Nights

Africa's Roman Riches

Port: Lisbon • Lagos • Seville • Ghazipur • Algiers • Bejaia • Annaba • Tunis • Pantelleria • Palermo

25 reviews
Aug 11, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Paradise Islands Of The Indian Ocean

Port: Seychelles • Astove • Seychelles • Zanzibar • Pemba Island • Lamu • Mombasa

25 reviews
Oct 16, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Paradise Islands Of The Indian Ocean

Port: Seychelles • Zanzibar • Pemba Island • Lamu • Mombasa

25 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
8 Nights

Isles Of Myth And Legend

Port: Athens • Naxos • Chania • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Samos • Chios • Mytilene Lesbos Island +1 more

25 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
11 Nights

Spirit Of The Celts

Port: Portsmouth • Fowey • Scilly Isles • Bantry Bay • Dingle • Galway • Killybegs • Portrush +6 more

25 reviews
May 21, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
9 Nights

Heart Of The Seychelles

Port: Seychelles • Curieuse Island • Cousin Island • Praslin • Grande Soeur Island • Aride +2 more

25 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
9 Nights

Old World Gateways Of The Atlantic

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Santander • Bilbao • Concarneau • Roscoff • Saint-Malo • Honfleur +1 more

25 reviews
May 12, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
20 Nights

Africa To America Antarctic Epic

Port: Cape Town • Tristan da Cunha • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Swan Hellenic Cruises
7 Nights

Extraordinary Southern Africa

Port: Maputo • Portuguese Island • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay • Hermanus +1 more

25 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
11 Nights

Eastern Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Milos • Rethymnon • Symi • Nisyros • Rhodes • Patmos • Kusadasi +5 more

25 reviews
Sep 5, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
13 Nights

Revelations Of Suez, Sinai And The Red Sea

Port: Limassol • Suez Canal • Seychelles

25 reviews
Sep 26, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
8 Nights

Eastern Mediterranean

Port: Istanbul • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Volos • Chios • Kusadasi • Crete • Rhodes • Limassol

25 reviews
Sep 16, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
9 Nights

Northwest Africa And Its Islands

Port: Dakar • Dakhla • Tenerife • Santa Cruz De La Palma • Madeira • Porto Santo +1 more

25 reviews
May 3, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
12 Nights

In The Wake Of Celts And Vikings

Port: Dublin • Portrush • Portree • Stromness Orkney Islands • Lerwick • Torshavn +8 more

25 reviews
Jun 1, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
10 Nights

A Unique Island Paradise

Port: Seychelles • Praslin • La Digue • Curieuse Island • Grande Soeur Island • Aride +4 more

25 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
