January 2024 Cruises to Around the World

We found you 65 cruises

Island Princess

52 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

26 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+3 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

39 Nights
World Cruise: Pearls Of The South Pacific

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island • Hilo •

Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island

+11 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

123 Nights
123 Night World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Lisbon •

Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth

+30 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

55 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+23 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Honolulu • Kauai •

Kailua • Christmas Island • Apia, Samoa

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

111 Nights
111 Night World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+45 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

72 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi •

Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket

+45 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
World Cruise: Paradise Isles Of The South Pacific

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island • Hilo •

Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island

+6 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

97 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+39 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

121 Nights
121 Night Viking World Journeys

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Santa Barbara •

Pacific Ocean • Kauai • Honolulu

+83 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

79 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+34 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

