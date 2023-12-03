  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises to Around the World

December 2023 Cruises to Around the World

We found you 17 cruises

Nautica

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

45 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+27 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

30 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+15 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

20 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Mumbai • Goa •

Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota

+6 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Australia & New Zealand Odyssey 27d Cns-akl

Ports:Cairns (leaving) • Port Douglas, Australia •

Airlie Beach • Fraser Island • Mooloolaba

+14 more

122 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

44 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Mumbai • Goa •

Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota

+21 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

39 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan

+28 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dunedin (leaving) • Hobart

22 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

82 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+54 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean Explorations 14d Ph1-ph1

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Sopers Hole •

Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts

+10 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

138 Nights
138 Night Viking World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon

+89 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean Explorations 14d Ph1-ph1

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Charlestown • Dominica •

St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts

+9 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean Explorations 14d Ph1-ph1

Ports:St. Maarten (leaving) • Charlestown • Dominica •

St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts

+9 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

138 Nights
138 Night Viking World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena

+95 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Around the World

January 2024 Cruises to Around the World

February 2024 Cruises to Around the World

March 2024 Cruises to Around the World

April 2024 Cruises to Around the World

May 2024 Cruises to Around the World

June 2024 Cruises to Around the World

July 2024 Cruises to Around the World

August 2024 Cruises to Around the World

September 2024 Cruises to Around the World

October 2024 Cruises to Around the World

November 2024 Cruises to Around the World

December 2024 Cruises to Around the World

January 2025 Cruises to Around the World

February 2025 Cruises to Around the World

March 2025 Cruises to Around the World

April 2025 Cruises to Around the World

May 2025 Cruises to Around the World

June 2025 Cruises to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map