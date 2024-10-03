Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 13 cruises

9 Nights

9 Nt Spain, Portugal & Morocco Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Portofino • La Spezia • Naples • Rome

2,333 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Best Of Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Vigo • Porto +1 more

2,333 reviews
Nov 11, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
9 Nights

Italian Riviera & France Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • La Spezia • Portofino • Cannes • Marseille • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

9 Nt Spain, Portugal & Morocco Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Seville • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Aug 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Santorini • Katakolon • Rome

2,333 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Malaga • Gibraltar • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • La Spezia +2 more

2,333 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Porto • Lisbon

2,333 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nt Spain, Portugal & Morocco Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Porto • Lisbon • Tangier • Malaga • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Seville • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

9 Nights

Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Spain & France Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Marseille • Cannes • Villefranche • La Spezia • Barcelona

2,333 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

