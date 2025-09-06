Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Journey Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Find Azamara Journey Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Star Clipper Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Star Clipper Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

43 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

325 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

397 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

2,046 Reviews
Celebrity Infinity Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Infinity Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

1,683 Reviews
Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Constellation Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

1,844 Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Sapphire Princess Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

1,036 Reviews
MSC Musica Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

MSC Musica Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

635 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

3,779 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

3,155 Reviews
Le Ponant Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Le Ponant Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

9 Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

3,925 Reviews
Norwegian Escape Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Norwegian Escape Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

3,077 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

18 Reviews
Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

184 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

63 Reviews
Le Laperouse Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Le Laperouse Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

22 Reviews
Le Bougainville Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Le Bougainville Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

11 Reviews
Costa Toscana Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Costa Toscana Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

36 Reviews
Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Seven Seas Grandeur Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

26 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.