October 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 52 cruises

Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

3,139 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

3,139 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

80 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

57 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

2,156 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

80 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

3,139 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

80 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

80 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
A Journey From Civitavecchia To Barcelona

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France Cruise

2,316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

May 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

November 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

November 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

December 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

December 2024 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

January 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

January 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

February 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

February 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

March 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

March 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

April 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

May 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

June 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

July 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

August 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

September 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

October 2025 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.