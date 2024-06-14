6-9 Day Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

6-9 Day Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 319 cruises

Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)

9 Night
Italy, France & Spain Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Italy, France & Spain Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Italy & Greece

1,674 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Spain, France & Italy Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

3,774 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Greece, Croatia & Turkey Cruise

2,042 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Greece, Cyprus & Turkey Cruise

2,042 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

3,147 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Greek Isles Cruise

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Western Mediterranean Cruise

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Hawaii Cruises

7 Day Hawaii Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Italy Cruises

7 Day Italy Cruises

7 Day Spain Cruises

7 Day Spain Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day China Cruises

7 Day China Cruises

7 Day Belgium Cruises

7 Day Belgium Cruises

7 Day Czech Republic Cruises

7 Day Czech Republic Cruises

7 Day Dominican Republic Cruises

7 Day Dominican Republic Cruises

7 Day Egypt Cruises

7 Day Egypt Cruises

7 Day Germany Cruises

7 Day Germany Cruises

7 Day St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruises

7 Day St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cruises

7 Day Sweden Cruises

7 Day Sweden Cruises

7 Day Rhine River Cruises

7 Day Rhine River Cruises

7 Day Thames River Cruises

7 Day Thames River Cruises

7 Day Seine River Cruises

7 Day Seine River Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.