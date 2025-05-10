Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Le Bougainville
Le Bougainville (Photo: Ponant)

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Related Cruises

Cruises from Alicante to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Alicante to the Western Mediterranean

103 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Piraeus to the Western Mediterranean

1,501 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Cannes to the Western Mediterranean

553 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Dubai to the Western Mediterranean

262 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Western Mediterranean

1,381 Reviews
Cruises from Livorno to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Livorno to the Western Mediterranean

1,247 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Genoa to the Western Mediterranean

459 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Southampton to the Western Mediterranean

1,093 Reviews
Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Madeira (Funchal) to the Western Mediterranean

732 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Marseille to the Western Mediterranean

938 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Monaco to the Western Mediterranean

548 Reviews
Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Naples to the Western Mediterranean

1,587 Reviews
Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Western Mediterranean

147 Reviews
Cruises from Palermo to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Palermo to the Western Mediterranean

293 Reviews
Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Western Mediterranean

947 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Rome to the Western Mediterranean

2,447 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Tenerife to the Western Mediterranean

533 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Venice to the Western Mediterranean

1,608 Reviews
Cruises from London to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Messina to the Western Mediterranean

Cruises from Messina to the Western Mediterranean

495 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 11th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.