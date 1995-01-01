Unleash your inner explorer in the Western Caribbean, where adventures abound and the sun-kissed sea beckons! Dive into the azure waters of Cozumel, famed for its vibrant marine life and ancient Mayan mysteries you can uncover at San Gervasio. Belize awaits with its almost unbroken line of reefs—second only to the Great Barrier Reef—for divers and explorers alike, with mystical Mayan ruins like Xunantunich whispering stories of old. Feel the pulse of Costa Maya’s lively malecon in Mahahual—a once-fishing village turned into a tropical paradise. Or relish the easygoing island vibe of Grand Cayman, home to Seven Mile Beach’s golden sands and Stingray City’s curious marine creatures. If you seek a mix of indomitable spirit and rich culture, Jamaica won’t disappoint. Marvel at the cascading beauty of Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios, or savor Jamaica's legendary jerk seasoning in Montego Bay, where reggae reverberates through the air. Roatan offers a serene escape, where untouched beaches meet a vibrant coral reef teeming with sea life, while the sleepy shores of Progreso are your gateway to spectacular Mayan sites and tranquil beaches for dreamy days under the sun. The Western Caribbean is a vibrant tapestry of wonders ready for you to explore!