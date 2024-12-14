Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Find Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Western Caribbean

We found you 6 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nt Belize, Honduras & Mexico

Port: Port Canaveral • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas, Mexico & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel +1 more

2,333 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Key West & Mexico Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Bimini, Belize & Mexico Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Bimini • Belize City • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Disney Magic Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Disney Magic Cruises to the Western Caribbean

497 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

1,970 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to the Western Caribbean

399 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

1,246 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

2,046 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

1,574 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

3,781 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to the Western Caribbean

1,973 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

3,155 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to the Western Caribbean

978 Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to the Western Caribbean

2,121 Reviews
Celebrity Reflection Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Celebrity Reflection Cruises to the Western Caribbean

2,020 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Majestic Princess Cruises to the Western Caribbean

742 Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruises to the Western Caribbean

MSC Grandiosa Cruises to the Western Caribbean

90 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to the Western Caribbean

291 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Celebrity Beyond Cruises to the Western Caribbean

200 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the Western Caribbean

64 Reviews
MSC World America Cruises to the Western Caribbean

MSC World America Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.