  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Wales Fitness Cruises

Wales Fitness Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

Jewel of the Seas

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Dover • Loch Ness •

Lerwick • Greenock • Belfast • Liverpool

+2 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Mariner

83 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax

+66 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Holyhead • Greenock • Kirkwall

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Holyhead • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Holyhead • Greenock • Belfast •

Liverpool • Dun Laoghaire • Cobh • Dover

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Edinburgh • Loch Ness •

Belfast • Greenock • Liverpool • Holyhead

+3 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Holyhead • Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Holyhead •

Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall

+2 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Holyhead • Greenock • Belfast •

Liverpool • Dun Laoghaire • Cobh • Dover

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Cobh • Holyhead •

Dun Laoghaire • Liverpool • Greenock • Belfast

+1 more

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cornwall • Cobh •

Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Greenock

+5 more

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Holyhead • Greenock • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Heimaey • Eskifjordur •

Torshavn • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Killybegs

+8 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isles of Scilly • Fishguard •

Dublin • Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Oban

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cornwall • Cobh •

Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Stornoway

+4 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Wales Luxury Cruises

Wales Family Friendly Cruises

Wales Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Wales Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Wales Singles Cruises

Wales Cruises for the Disabled

Wales Senior Citizen Cruises

Wales Fitness & Health Cruises

Wales Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map