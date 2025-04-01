June 2026 Cruises to Wales

Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn
Viking Sea
Viking Saturn
Viking Sky
Viking Saturn
The Thermal Suite in Viking Sea's Liv Nordic Spa (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Saturn
Viking Saturn float out (Photo/Viking)
Viking Saturn

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

115
Jun 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Manfredi's Italian Restaurant Private Dining Room on Viking Sky
Viking Mars
Explorers' Lounge on Viking Star
Viking Mars
Viking Sea Cabins
Viking Mars

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland,british Isles & Iberia

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alboran Sea • Malaga • Cruising • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna+6 more

179
Jun 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking UK June-Sept Advertorial
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela
Nordic Spa on Viking Neptune (Photo/Peter Knego)
Viking Vela
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Vela

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

2
Jun 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+5 more

1,240
Jun 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
81 Nights

81 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+61 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Falmouth • Cobh • Waterford • Cruising • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast+6 more

35
Jun 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaScandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+16 more

1,240
Jun 3, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaScandinavia & The British Isles

Port: Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool+16 more

115
Jun 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

