Wales Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 104 cruises

Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Britain Scotland & Ireland

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,797 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,797 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Miracle
Carnival Miracle

9 Night
British Isles

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,797 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
British Isles Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
British Isles

1,469 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

21 Night
Britain Scotland Ireland & Norway

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Britain Scotland & Ireland

276 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,797 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
British Isles Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
British Isles Cruise

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

2,783 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
British Isles Explorer

100 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Wales Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator Wales Cruises

321 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Wales Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Wales Cruises

393 Reviews
Silversea Silver Shadow Wales Cruises

Silversea Silver Shadow Wales Cruises

280 Reviews
Carnival Legend Wales Cruises

Carnival Legend Wales Cruises

1,469 Reviews
Carnival Miracle Wales Cruises

Carnival Miracle Wales Cruises

1,360 Reviews
Viking Neptune Wales Cruises

Viking Neptune Wales Cruises

100 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Wales Cruises

Celebrity Eclipse Wales Cruises

1,956 Reviews
Oceania Marina Wales Cruises

Oceania Marina Wales Cruises

820 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Wales Cruises

Silversea Silver Spirit Wales Cruises

358 Reviews
Regal Princess Wales Cruises

Regal Princess Wales Cruises

1,797 Reviews
Viking Sky Wales Cruises

Viking Sky Wales Cruises

1,212 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Wales Cruises

Oceania Sirena Wales Cruises

294 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Wales Cruises

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Wales Cruises

276 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Wales Cruises

Viking Jupiter Wales Cruises

440 Reviews
Silver Dawn Wales Cruises

Silver Dawn Wales Cruises

62 Reviews
Holland America Rotterdam Wales Cruises

Holland America Rotterdam Wales Cruises

124 Reviews
Viking Venus Wales Cruises

Viking Venus Wales Cruises

245 Reviews
Viking Saturn Wales Cruises

Viking Saturn Wales Cruises

77 Reviews
Silver Ray Wales Cruises

Silver Ray Wales Cruises

Viking Vela Wales Cruises

Viking Vela Wales Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.