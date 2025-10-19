Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Venus Cruises to Vietnam

We found you 6 cruises

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +3 more

256 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Taipei +10 more

256 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Hong Kong

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +3 more

256 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +12 more

256 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
28 Nights

Southeast Asia Horizons

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Gulf of Thailand • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Hue +13 more

256 reviews
Apr 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

26 Nights

Southeast Asia

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Jakarta • Cruising • Singapore • Kelang • Cruising +10 more

256 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

