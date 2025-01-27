Find Carnival Luminosa Cruises to Vietnam

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion
The Restaurant on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
Star Theater on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Deluxe Veranda Cabin on Viking Orion
Viking Orion
The Wintergarden on Viking Orion
Viking Orion

26 Nights

26 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City+12 more

636
Oct 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

26 Nights

26 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Hubbard Glacier • College Fjord • Anchorage • Tokyo • Shimizu+5 more

1,810
Sep 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Cam Ranh+11 more

253
Mar 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Jelu Island • Taipei • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City+1 more

41
Oct 31, 2026
Silversea
15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaAsia - South East

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Hanoi • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok+2 more

2,131
Nov 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaHong Kong, Japan & Vietnam

Port: Yokohama • Kagoshima • Taipei • Hong Kong • Da Nang • Phu My • Singapore

1,762
Oct 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  AsiaTemple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76
Scenic River

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Singapore • South China Sea+4 more

282
Nov 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaAsia - South East

Port: Seoul • Okinawa • Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Bangkok+2 more

2,204
Mar 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,265
Jan 13, 2027
Celebrity Cruises

41 Nights

41 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Nagoya • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Shanghai • Okinawa • Taipei+17 more

825
Oct 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaThailand & Vietnam Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,265
Celebrity Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Haikou • Hanoi • Sanya • Hue • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore • Koh Samui+1 more

825
Oct 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises

154 Nights

154 Nights  World Cruise154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas+98 more

411
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • Currimao • Manila • Boracay • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu+4 more

2,204
Jan 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

